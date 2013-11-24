FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
The top films at the North American box office
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 24, 2013 / 6:31 PM / 4 years ago

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Following are the
top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days
starting Nov. 22, led by "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,"
according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.   
    
    
    
1   (*) The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.....$ 161.1 million
2   (1) Thor: The Dark World................$  14.1 million
3   (2) The Best Man Holiday................$  12.5 million
4   (*) Delivery Man........................$   8.2 million
5   (4) Free Birds..........................$   5.3 million
6   (3) Last Vegas..........................$   4.4 million
7   (5) Bad Grandpa.........................$   3.5 million
8   (6) Gravity.............................$   3.3 million  
9   (8) 12 Years a Slave....................$   2.8 million
10  (**)Dallas Buyers Club..................$   2.8 million



(*) = new release (**) = did not place top 10


CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Gravity........................................$ 245.5 million
Thor: The Dark World...........................$ 167.8 million
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire................$ 161.1 million
Bad Grandpa....................................$  95.5 million
Last Vegas.....................................$  53.9 million
The Best Man Holiday...........................$  50.4 million
Free Birds.....................................$  48.6 million
12 Years a Slave...............................$  29.4 million
Delivery Man...................................$   8.2 million
Dallas Buyers Club.............................$   6.5 million


"Catching Fire" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp
.
"Thor" and "Delivery Man" were released by Walt Disney Co
. 
Privately held Relativity Media released "Free Birds." 
"Last Vegas" was distributed by CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp.
. 
"Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa" was released by Paramount
Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. 
"Gravity" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner
Inc. 
"12 Years a Slave" was distributed by Fox Searchlight, a unit of
21st Century Fox. 
"The Best Man Holiday" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a
unit of Comcast Corp.
"Dallas Buyers Club" was distributed by Focus Features, a unit
of Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.