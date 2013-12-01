FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
The top films at the North American box office
#Market News
December 1, 2013 / 7:11 PM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Following are the
top 10 movies at North American box offices for the five days
starting Nov. 27, led by "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,"
according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.   
    
    
1   (1) The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.........$ 110.2 million
2   (*) Frozen..................................$  93.0 million
3   (2) Thor: The Dark World....................$  15.5 million
4   (3) The Best Man Holiday....................$  11.1 million
5   (*) Homefront...............................$   9.8 million
6   (4) Delivery Man............................$   9.7 million
7   (*) The Book Thief..........................$   6.4 million
8   (*) Black Nativity..........................$   5.0 million
9   (**)Philomena...............................$   4.6 million
10  (6) Last Vegas..............................$   3.8 million

(*) = new release (**) = did not place top 10


CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire..................$ 296.6 million
Thor: The Dark World.............................$ 186.7 million
Frozen...........................................$  93.4 million
The Best Man Holiday.............................$  63.4 million
Last Vegas.......................................$  58.7 million
Delivery Man.....................................$  19.4 million
Homefront........................................$   9.8 million
The Book Thief...................................$   7.9 million
Black Nativity...................................$   5.0 million
Philomena........................................$   4.8 million


    "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" was released by Lions Gate
Entertainment Corp.
    "Frozen," "Thor" and "Delivery Man" were released by Walt
Disney Co. 
    "Last Vegas" was distributed by CBS Films, a unit of CBS
Corp.. 
    "Black Nativity" was distributed by Fox Searchlight, a unit
of Twenty-First Century Fox. "The Book Thief" was
distributed by Twenty-First Century Fox. 
    "The Best Man Holiday" was distributed by Universal
Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.
    "Homefront" was released by Open Road Films, a joint venture
of AMC Entertainment and Regal Entertainment 
    "Philomena" was distributed by the privately held Weinstein
Co.


