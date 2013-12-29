FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
December 29, 2013 / 7:05 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-The top 10 films at the North American box Office

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Los Angeles/New York Dec 29 (Reuters) - Following are the
top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend of
Dec. 27-29, led by "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug,"
according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.   
    
1  (1) The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.....$ 29.9 million
2  (3) Frozen..................................$ 28.8 million
3  (2) Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues ......$ 20.2 million
4  (4) American Hustle.........................$ 19.6 million
5  (*) The Wolf of Wall Street.................$ 18.5 million
6  (5) Saving Mr. Banks........................$ 14.0 million
7  (*) The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.........$ 13.0 million
8  (6) The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.........$ 10.2 million
9  (*) 47 Ronin................................$  9.9 million
10 (7) Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas.........$  7.4 million

Last weekend's rank in parentheses
(*) = new release 

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.................$ 391.1 million
Frozen..........................................$ 248.4 million
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.............$ 190.3 million 
 
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues...............$  83.7 million
American Hustle.................................$  60.0 million
Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas.................$  43.7 million
Saving Mr. Banks................................$  37.9 million
The Wolf of Wall Street.........................$  34.3 million
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.................$  25.6 million 
  
47 Ronin........................................$  20.6 million


"Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues" and "The Wolf of Wall
Street" were distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom
.
"The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" and "Tyler Perry's A Madea
Christmas" were released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp
.
"Frozen," and "Saving Mr. Banks" were released by Walt Disney Co
.
"American Hustle" was distributed by Sony.
"The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug" was released by Warner
Brothers, a unit of Time Warner Inc.
"The Secret Life of Walter Mitty" was distributed by Fox, a unit
of 21st Century Fox. 
"47 Ronin" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of
Comcast Corp.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
