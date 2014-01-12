FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
The top films at the North American box office
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 12, 2014 / 6:20 PM / 4 years ago

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Jan 12 - Following are the top 10
movies at North American box offices for the three days starting
Jan. 10, led by "Lone Survivor,"  according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters.   
    
1  (*) Lone Survivor...........................$ 38.5 million
2  (1) Frozen..................................$ 15.1 million
3  (4) The Wolf of Wall Street.................$  9.0 million
4  (*) The Legend of Hercules..................$  8.6 million
tie(5) American Hustle.........................$  8.6 million
6  (3) The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.....$  8.0 million
7  (**)August: Osage County....................$  7.3 million
8  (7) Saving Mr. Banks........................$  6.6 million
9  (2) Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones....$  6.3 million   
10 (6) Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues ......$  6.1 million

Last weekend's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release (**) = did
not place in top 10



CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

Frozen..........................................$ 317.7 million
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.............$ 242.2 million 
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues...............$ 118.5 million
American Hustle.................................$ 101.6 million
The Wolf of Wall Street.........................$  78.6 million
Saving Mr. Banks................................$  68.9 million
Lone Survivor...................................$  38.9 million
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones............$  28.5 million
The Legend of Hercules..........................$   8.6 million
August: Osage County............................$   7.9 million
    
"Lone Survivor" was released by Universal Pictures, a unit of
Comcast Corp.
"Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones," "Anchorman 2: The Legend
Continues" and "The Wolf of Wall Street" were distributed by
Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom. 
"The Legend of Hercules" was released by Lions Gate
Entertainment Corp. 
"Frozen" and "Saving Mr. Banks" were released by Walt Disney Co
. 
"American Hustle" was distributed by Sony. 
"The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug" was released by Warner
Brothers, a unit of Time Warner Inc. 
"August: Osage County" was released by The Weinstein Company.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.