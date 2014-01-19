The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting on Friday, led by “Ride Along,” according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) Ride Along ..............................$ 41.2 million 2 (1) Lone Survivor............................$ 23.2 million 3 (*) The Nut Job..............................$ 20.6 million 4 (*) Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit................$ 17.2 million 5 (2) Frozen...................................$ 12.0 million 6 (4) American Hustle..........................$ 10.6 million 7 (*) Devil’s Due..............................$ 8.5 million 8 (7) August: Osage County.....................$ 7.6 million 9 (3) The Wolf of Wall Street..................$ 7.5 million 10 (8) Saving Mr. Banks.........................$ 4.1 million Last weekend’s rank in parentheses. (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Frozen..........................................$ 332.6 million American Hustle.................................$ 116.4 million The Wolf of All Street..........................$ 90.3 million Saving Mr Banks.................................$ 75.4 million Lone Survivor.. ................................$ 74.0 million Ride Along......................................$ 41.2 million The Nut Job.....................................$ 20.6 million August: Osage County............................$ 18.2 million Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit.......................$ 17.2 million Devil’s Due.....................................$ 8.5 million “Ride Along” and “Lone Survivor” was released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. “Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit” and “The Wolf of Wall Street” were distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom. “Devil’s Due” was released by Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Fox. “Frozen” and “Saving Mr. Banks” were released by Walt Disney Co . “American Hustle” was distributed by Sony. “August: Osage County” was released by The Weinstein Company. “The Nut Job” was distributed by Open Road Films, a joint venture of AMC Entertainment and Regal Entertainment .