The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Jan. 24, led by “Ride Along,” according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (1) Ride Along..............................$ 21.2 million 2 (2) Lone Survivor .........................$ 12.6 million 3 (3) The Nut Job.............................$ 12.3 million 4 (5) Frozen..................................$ 9.0 million 5 (4) Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit...............$ 8.8 million 6 (*) I, Frankenstein.........................$ 8.3 million 7 (6) American Hustle.................. ......$ 7.1 million 8 (8) August: Osage County....................$ 5.0 million 9 (9) The Wolf of Wall Street.................$ 5.0 million 10 (7) The Devil’s Due.........................$ 2.8 million Last weekend’s rank in parentheses. (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Frozen.........................................$ 347.8 million American Hustle................................$ 127.0 million The Wolf of Wall Street........................$ 98.0 million Lone Survivor..................................$ 93.6 million Ride Along.....................................$ 75.4 million The Nut Job....................................$ 40.3 million Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit......................$ 30.2 million August: Osage County...........................$ 26.5 million The Devil’s Due................................$ 12.9 million I, Frankenstein................................$ 8.3 million “Ride Along” and “Lone Survivor” was released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. “Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit” and “The Wolf of Wall Street” were distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom. “I, Frankenstein” was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp . “Frozen” was released by Walt Disney Co. “American Hustle” was distributed by Sony. “August: Osage County” was released by The Weinstein Company. “The Nut Job” was distributed by Open Roads Film, a joint venture of AMC Entertainment and Regal Entertainment “Devil’s Due” was released by Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Fox.