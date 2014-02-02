FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
The top films at the North American box office
#Market News
February 2, 2014 / 6:25 PM / 4 years ago

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Jan. 31, led by “Ride Along,” according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (1) Ride Along..............................$ 12.3 million 2 (4) Frozen..................................$ 9.3 million 3 (*) That Awkward Moment.....................$ 9.0 million 4 (3) The Nut Job.............................$ 7.6 million 5 (2) Lone Survivor .........................$ 7.2 million 6 (5) Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit...............$ 5.4 million 7 (*) Labor Day........................ ......$ 5.3 million 8 (7) American Hustle.........................$ 4.3 million 9 (9) The Wolf of Wall Street.................$ 3.6 million 10 (6) I, Frankenstein.........................$ 3.5 million Last weekend’s rank in parentheses. (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Frozen........................................$ 360.0 million American Hustle...............................$ 133.6 million Lone Survivor.................................$ 104.9 million The Wolf of Wall Street.......................$ 104.1 million Ride Along....................................$ 93.0 million The Nut Job...................................$ 50.2 million Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit.....................$ 39.0 million I, Frankenstein...............................$ 14.5 million That Awkward Moment...........................$ 9.0 million Labor Day.....................................$ 5.3 million “Ride Along” and “Lone Survivor” were released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. “That Awkward Moment” was released by Focus Features, a unit of Comcast’s NBC Universal unit “Labor Day,” and “Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit” and “The Wolf of Wall Street” were distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom. “I, Frankenstein” was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp . “Frozen” was released by Walt Disney Co. “The Nut Job” was distributed by Open Roads Film, a joint venture of AMC Entertainment and Regal Entertainment “American Hustle” was distributed by Sony.

