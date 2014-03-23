FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
The top films at the North American box office
March 23, 2014 / 5:55 PM / 4 years ago

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, March 23 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting March 21, led by “Divergent,” according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) Divergent..............................$ 56.0 million 2 (*) Muppets Most Wanted....................$ 16.5 million 3 (1) Mr. Peabody & Sherman..................$ 11.7 million 4 (2) 300: Rise of an Empire.................$ 8.7 million 5 (*) God’s Not Dead.........................$ 8.6 million 6 (3) Need for Speed.........................$ 7.8 million 7 (8) The Grand Budapest Hotel...............$ 7.0 million 8 (4) Non-Stop...............................$ 6.3 million 9 (6) The Lego Movie.........................$ 4.1 million 10 (5) Tyler Perry’s The Single Mom’s Club....$ 3.1 million Last weekend’s rank in parentheses. (*) = new release. CUMULATIVE TOTALS: The Lego Movie................................$ 243.4 million 300: Rise of an Empire........................$ 93.8 million Mr. Peabody & Sherman.........................$ 81.0 million Non-Stop......................................$ 78.6 million Divergent.....................................$ 56.0 million Need for Speed................................$ 30.4 million Muppets Most Wanted...........................$ 16.5 million The Grand Budapest Hotel......................$ 13.2 million Tyler Perry’s The Single Mom’s Club...........$ 12.9 million God’s Not Dead................................$ 8.6 million “Divergent” and “Tyler Perry’s The Single Mom’s Club” were released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. “Muppets Most Wanted” and “Need for Speed” were distributed by Walt Disney Co. “Non-Stop” was released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. “The Lego Movie” and “300: Rise of an Empire” were released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner. Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox, released “Mr. Peabody & Sherman”. “The Grand Budapest Hotel” was released by Fox Searchlight, a unit of Fox.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by Jan Paschal

