#Market News
April 13, 2014 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - Following are the
top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days
starting April 11, led by "Captain America: The Winter Soldier"
at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 
 
    
1  (1)  Captain America........................$  41.4 million
2  (*)  Rio 2..................................$  39.0 million
3  (*)  Oculus.................................$  12.0 million
4  (*)  Draft Day..............................$   9.8 million
5  (3)  Divergent..............................$   7.5 million
6  (2)  Noah...................................$   7.5 million
7  (4)  God's Not Dead.........................$   5.5 million
8  (5)  The Grand Budapest Hotel...............$   4.1 million
9  (6)  Muppets Most Wanted....................$   2.2 million
10 (7)  Mr. Peabody & Sherman..................$   1.8 million


Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Captain America...............................$  159.0 million
Divergent.....................................$  124.9 million
Mr. Peabody & Sherman.........................$  105.2 million
Noah..........................................$   84.9 million
Muppets Most Wanted...........................$   45.7 million
God's Not Dead................................$   40.7 million
The Grand Budapest Hotel......................$   39.5 million
Rio 2.........................................$   39.0 million
Oculus........................................$   12.0 million
Draft Day.....................................$    9.8 million
    
Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox, released "Rio
2" and "Mr. Peabody & Sherman." "The Grand Budapest Hotel" was
released by Fox Searchlight, a unit of Fox. 
"Draft Day" and "Divergent" were released by Lions Gate
Entertainment Corp. 
"Muppets Most Wanted" and "Captain America: The Winter Soldier"
were distributed by Walt Disney Co. 
"Oculus" was distributed by privately held Relativity Media.
Paramount, a unit of Viacom, released "Noah." 
"God's Not Dead" was distributed by Freestyle Releasing.

 


 (Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud)

