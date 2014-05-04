FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
The top films at the North American box office
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2014 / 5:10 PM / 3 years ago

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, May 4 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting May 2, led by “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) The Amazing Spider-Man 2...............$ 92.0 million 2 (1) The Other Woman........................$ 14.2 million 3 (3) Heaven Is for Real.....................$ 8.7 million 4 (2) Captain America........................$ 7.8 million 5 (4) Rio 2..................................$ 7.6 million 6 (5) Brick Mansions.........................$ 3.5 million 7 (9) Divergent..............................$ 2.2 million 8 (7) The Quiet Ones.........................$ 2.0 million 9 (**) God’s Not Dead.........................$ 1.8 million 10 (**) The Grand Budapest Hotel...............$ 1.7 million Last week’s rank in parentheses. (*) = new release (**) = did not place in top 10. CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Captain America...............................$ 237.1 million Divergent.....................................$ 142.6 million Rio 2.........................................$ 106.5 million The Amazing Spider-Man 2......................$ 92.0 million Heaven Is for Real............................$ 65.6 million God’s Not Dead................................$ 55.6 million The Grand Budapest Hotel......................$ 51.5 million The Other Woman...............................$ 47.3 million Brick Mansions................................$ 15.5 million The Quiet Ones................................$ 6.8 million “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” and “Heaven Is for Real” were distributed Sony Corp. Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox, released “The Other Woman” and “Rio 2”. “The Grand Budapest Hotel” was released by Fox Searchlight, a unit of Fox. “Divergent” and “The Quiet Ones” were released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” was distributed by Walt Disney Co. “Brick Mansions” was distributed by privately-held Relativity Media. “God’s Not Dead” was distributed by Freestyle Releasing. (Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by Sophie Hares)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.