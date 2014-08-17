FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
The top films at the North American box office
August 17, 2014 / 6:45 PM / 3 years ago

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Aug 17 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Aug. 15, led by “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (1) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles...........$ 28.4 million 2 (2) Guardians of the Galaxy................$ 24.7 million 3 (*) Let’s Be Cops..........................$ 17.7 million 4 (*) The Expendables 3......................$ 16.2 million 5 (*) The Giver..............................$ 12.8 million 6 (3) Into the Storm.........................$ 7.7 million 7 (4) The Hundred-Foot Journey...............$ 7.1 million 8 (5) Lucy...................................$ 5.3 million 9 (6) Step Up All In.........................$ 2.7 million 10 (**) Boyhood................................$ 2.2 million Last week’s rank in parentheses. (*) = new release. (**) = did not place in top 10. CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Guardians of the Galaxy.......................$ 222.3 million Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles..................$ 117.6 million Lucy..........................................$ 107.5 million Into the Storm................................$ 31.3 million Lets Be Cops..................................$ 26.1 million The Hundred-Foot Journey......................$ 23.6 million The Expendables 3.............................$ 16.2 million Boyhood.......................................$ 13.8 million The Giver.....................................$ 12.8 million Step Up All In................................$ 11.8 million

“Guardians of the Galaxy” was released by Walt Disney Co . Disney distributed “The Hundred-Foot Journey,” which was produced by privately held DreamWorks Studios. “Lucy” was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. “Into the Storm” was released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc. “Let’s Be Cops” was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox. “The Expendables 3” and “Step Up All In” were distributed by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. “The Giver” was released by the privately held Weinstein Company. “Boyhood” was released by IFC Films

Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
