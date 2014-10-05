The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Oct 5 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Oct. 3, led by "Gone Girl," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) Gone Girl..............................$ 38.0 million 2 (*) Annabelle..............................$ 37.2 million 3 (1) The Equalizer..........................$ 19.0 million 4 (3) The Boxtrolls..........................$ 12.4 million 5 (2) The Maze Runner........................$ 12.0 million 6 (*) Left Behind............................$ 6.9 million 7 (4) This is Where I Leave You..............$ 4.0 million 8 (5) Dolphin Tale 2.........................$ 3.5 million 9 (8) Guardians of the Galaxy................$ 3.0 million 10 (6) No Good Deed...........................$ 2.5 million Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS Guardians of the Galaxy.......................$ 323.4 million The Maze Runner...............................$ 73.9 million The Equalizer.................................$ 64.5 million No Good Deed..................................$ 50.2 million Gone Girl.....................................$ 38.0 million Dolphin Tale 2................................$ 38.0 million Annabelle.....................................$ 37.2 million The Boxtrolls.................................$ 32.5 million This is Where I Leave You.....................$ 29.0 million Left Behind...................................$ 6.9 million "Gone Girl" and "The Maze Runner" were released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox. "Annabelle," "This is Where I Leave You" and "Dolphin Tale 2" were released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc. "The Equalizer" and "No Good Deed" were distributed by Sony Corp's movie studio. "Guardians of the Galaxy" was released by Walt Disney Co . "The Boxtrolls" was released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp and in Canada by Entertainment One Group . "Left Behind" was distributed by Freestyle Releasing. (Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud)