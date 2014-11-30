FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
The top films at the North American box office
November 30, 2014

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Nov. 28, led by “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1,” according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (1) The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 .$ 56.9 million

2 (*) Penguins of Madagascar.................$ 25.8 million 3 (2) Big Hero 6.............................$ 18.8 million 4 (3) Interstellar...........................$ 15.8 million 5 (*) Horrible Bosses 2......................$ 15.7 million 6 (4) Dumb and Dumber To.....................$ 8.2 million 7 (10) The Theory of Everything ..............$ 5.1 million 8 (5) Gone Girl..............................$ 2.5 million 9 (9) Birdman................................$ 1.9 million 10 (7) St. Vincent ...........................$ 1.8 million`

Last week’s rank in parentheses. (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1.........$ 225.7 million Big Hero 6....................................$ 167.2 million Gone Girl.....................................$ 160.8 million Interstellar..................................$ 147.1 million Dumb and Dumber To............................$ 72.2 million St. Vincent...................................$ 39.3 million Penguins of Madagascar........................$ 36.0 million Horrible Bosses 2.............................$ 23.0 million Birdman.......................................$ 17.2 million The Theory of Everything......................$ 9.6 million

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1” was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. “Big Hero 6” was released by Walt Disney Co. “Dumb and Dumber To” was released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. “Interstellar” was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. “Horrible Bosses 2” was released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner. “Penguins of Madagascar” and “Gone Girl” were distributed by Fox, a unit of Twenty-first Century Fox. “Birdman” was released by Fox Searchlight, a unit of Fox. “St. Vincent” was distributed by The Weinstein Company. “The Theory of Everything” was released by Focus Features, a unit of Comcast.

Reporting By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
