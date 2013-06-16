The top films at the North American box office

June 16 (Reuters) - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting June 14, led by “Man of Steel,” according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) Man of Steel.......................... $113.1 million 2 (*) This is the End........................$ 20.5 million 3 (3) Now You See Me.........................$ 10.3 million 4 (2) Fast and Furious 6.....................$ 9.4 million 5 (1) The Purge .............................$ 8.2 million 6 (4) The Internship.........................$ 7.0 million 7 (5) Epic...................................$ 6.0 million 8 (6) Star Trek Into Darkness................$ 5.7 million 9 (7) After Earth............................$ 3.6 million 10 (9) Iron Man 3.............................$ 2.9 million

* = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Iron Man 3.................................$ 399.6 million Fast & Furious 6...........................$ 219.6 million Star Trek Into Darkness....................$ 210.5 million Man of Steel...............................$ 125.1 million Epic.......................................$ 95.5 million Now You See Me.............................$ 80.0 million After Earth................................$ 54.2 million The Purge..................................$ 51.8 million This is the End............................$ 32.8 million The Internship.............................$ 31.0 million "Man of Steel" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc. "The Purge" and "Fast & Furious 6" were distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. "This is the End" and "After Earth" was released by Sony Corp's movie studio. "Iron Man 3" was released by Walt Disney Co. "Star Trek Into Darkness" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "The Internship" and "Epic" were released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp. "Now You See Me" was released by Summit Entertainment, a unit of Lions Gate Entertainment.