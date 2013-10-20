FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
The top films at the North American box office
October 20, 2013 / 6:40 PM / in 4 years

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Following are the top 10
movies at North American box offices for the three days starting
Oct 18, led by "Gravity," according to studio estimates compiled
by Reuters.   

1   (1) Gravity.............................$ 31.0 million  
2   (2) Captain Phillips....................$ 17.3 million 
3   (*) Carrie..............................$ 17.0 million
4   (3) Cloudy 2 ...........................$ 10.1 million  
5   (*) Escape Plan.........................$  9.8 million  
6   (*) Prisoners...........................$  2.1 million
7   (**) Enough Said........................$  1.8 million
8   (*) The Fifth Estate....................$  1.7 million
9   (4) Runner, Runner .....................$  1.6 million      
  
10  (7) Insidious: Chapter 2................$  1.5 million 


(*) = new release (**) = did not place in top 10 last week

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Gravity........................................$ 170.6 million
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2............$  93.1 million
Insidious: Chapter 2...........................$  80.9 million
Prisoners......................................$  57.3 million
Captain Phillips...............................$  53.3 million 
Runner, Runner.................................$  17.5 million
Carrie.........................................$  17.0 million
Enough Said....................................$  10.8 million
Escape Plan....................................$   9.8 million
The Fifth Estate...............................$   1.7 million

"Captain Phillips," "Carrie" and "Cloudy with a Chance of
Meatballs 2" were released by Sony Corp's movie studio.
"Gravity" and "Prisoners" were distributed by Warner Bros., a
unit of Time Warner Inc.
"Runner Runner" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st
Century Fox. "Enough Said" was distributed by Fox
Searchlight, also a unit of 21at Century Fox.
Lionsgate released "Escape Plan." 
Walt Disney's Buena Vista unit distributed "The Fifth
Estate." 
Privately held FilmDistrict released "Insidious: Chapter 2."

