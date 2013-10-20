The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Oct 18, led by "Gravity," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (1) Gravity.............................$ 31.0 million 2 (2) Captain Phillips....................$ 17.3 million 3 (*) Carrie..............................$ 17.0 million 4 (3) Cloudy 2 ...........................$ 10.1 million 5 (*) Escape Plan.........................$ 9.8 million 6 (*) Prisoners...........................$ 2.1 million 7 (**) Enough Said........................$ 1.8 million 8 (*) The Fifth Estate....................$ 1.7 million 9 (4) Runner, Runner .....................$ 1.6 million 10 (7) Insidious: Chapter 2................$ 1.5 million (*) = new release (**) = did not place in top 10 last week CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Gravity........................................$ 170.6 million Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2............$ 93.1 million Insidious: Chapter 2...........................$ 80.9 million Prisoners......................................$ 57.3 million Captain Phillips...............................$ 53.3 million Runner, Runner.................................$ 17.5 million Carrie.........................................$ 17.0 million Enough Said....................................$ 10.8 million Escape Plan....................................$ 9.8 million The Fifth Estate...............................$ 1.7 million "Captain Phillips," "Carrie" and "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2" were released by Sony Corp's movie studio. "Gravity" and "Prisoners" were distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc. "Runner Runner" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox. "Enough Said" was distributed by Fox Searchlight, also a unit of 21at Century Fox. Lionsgate released "Escape Plan." Walt Disney's Buena Vista unit distributed "The Fifth Estate." Privately held FilmDistrict released "Insidious: Chapter 2."