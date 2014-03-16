FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
The top films at the North American box office
March 16, 2014 / 4:55 PM / 4 years ago

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, March 16 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting March 14, led by “Mr. Peabody & Sherman”, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (2) Mr. Peabody & Sherman..................$ 21.2 million 2 (1) 300: Rise of an Empire.................$ 19.1 million 3 (*) Need for Speed.........................$ 17.8 million 4 (3) Non-Stop...............................$ 10.6 million 5 (*) Tyler Perry’s The Single Mom’s Club....$ 8.3 million 6 (4) The Lego Movie.........................$ 7.7 million 7 (5) Son of God....... .....................$ 5.4 million 8 (**) The Grand Budapest Hotel...............$ 3.6 million 9 (8) Frozen.................................$ 2.1 million 10 (*) Veronica Mars..........................$ 2.0 million

Last weekend’s rank in parentheses. (*) = new release (**)= did not place in top 10. CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Frozen........................................$ 396.4 million The Lego Movie................................$ 236.9 million 300: Rise of an Empire........................$ 78.3 million Non-Stop......................................$ 68.8 million Mr. Peabody & Sherman.........................$ 63.2 million Son of God....................................$ 50.9 million Need for Speed................................$ 17.8 million Tyler Perry’s The Single Mom’s Club...........$ 8.3 million The Grand Budapest Hotel......................$ 4.8 million Veronica Mars.................................$ 2.0 million “Non-Stop” was released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. “Frozen” and “Need for Speed” were distributed by Walt Disney Co . “Tyler Perry’s The Single Mom’s Club” was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. “The Lego Movie”, “300: Rise of an Empire” and “Veronica Mars” were released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner. Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox, released “Son of God” and “Mr. Peabody & Sherman”.

