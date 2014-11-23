FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
The top films at the North American box office
November 23, 2014

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Nov 23 - Following are the top 10
movies at North American box offices for the three days starting
Nov. 21, led by "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1,"
according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.  
    
1  (*)  The Hunger Games...................... $ 123.0 million  
  
2  (2)  Big Hero 6.............................$  20.1 million
3  (3)  Interstellar...........................$  15.1 million
4  (1)  Dumb and Dumber To.....................$  13.8 million
5  (5)  Gone Girl..............................$   2.8 million
6  (4)  Beyond the Lights......................$   2.6 million
7  (6)  St. Vincent............................$   2.4 million
8  (7)  Fury...................................$   1.9 million
9  (10) Birdman................................$   1.9 million
10 (**) The Theory of Everything...............$   1.5 million` 
  
 
Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release (**) = did
not place in top 10

CUMULATIVE TOTALS
Gone Girl.....................................$  156.8 million
Big Hero 6....................................$  135.7 million
The Hunger Games..............................$  123.0 million
Interstellar..................................$  120.7 million
Fury..........................................$   79.2 million
Dumb and Dumber To............................$   57.5 million
St. Vincent...................................$   36.6 million
Birdman.......................................$   14.4 million
Beyond the Lights.............................$   10.1 million
The Theory of Everything......................$    2.8 million
"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" was released by Lions
Gate Entertainment Corp.
"Big Hero 6" was released by Walt Disney Co. 
"Dumb and Dumber To" was released worldwide by Universal
Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.
"Interstellar" was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of
Viacom Inc. 
"Beyond the Lights" was released by privately held Relativity
Media. 
"Gone Girl" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of
Twenty-First Century Fox. 
"Fury" was distributed by Sony Corp's movie studio.
"St. Vincent" was released by the privately held Weinstein
Company. 
"Birdman" was released by Fox Searchlight, a unit of Fox.

    
 


 (Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
