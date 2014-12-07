REFILE-The top films at the North American box office

(Refiled to fix fault in text formatting)

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Following are the top 10 movies by takings at North American box offices for the three days starting Dec 5, led by “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay-Part I” at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (1) The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1..$21.6 million 2 (2) Penguins of Madagascar.................$11.1 million 3 (5) Horrible Bosses 2.......................$8.6 million 4 (3) Big Hero 6..............................$8.1 million 5 (4) Interstellar............................$8.0 million 6 (6) Dumb and Dumber To......................$4.2 million 7 (7) The Theory of Everything ...............$2.7 million 8 (8) Gone Girl...............................$1.5 million 9 (*) The Pyramid.............................$1.4 million 10 (9) Birdman.................................$1.2 million Last week’s rank in parentheses. (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1.........$257.7 million Big Hero 6....................................$177.5 million Gone Girl.....................................$162.9 million Interstellar..................................$158.7 million Dumb and Dumber To.............................$78.1 million Penguins of Madagascar.........................$49.6 million Horrible Bosses 2..............................$36.1 million Birdman........................................$18.9 million The Theory of Everything.......................$13.6 million The Pyramid.....................................$1.4 million “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1” was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. “Big Hero 6” was released by Walt Disney Co. “Dumb and Dumber To” was released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. “Interstellar” was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. “Horrible Bosses 2,” “Penguins of Madagascar” and “Gone Girl” were released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner. “Penguins of Madagascar,” “Gone Girl” and “The Pyramid” were distributed by Fox, a unit of Twenty-first Century Fox. “Birdman” was released by Fox Searchlight, a unit of Fox. “The Theory of Everything” was released by Focus Features, a unit of Comcast.