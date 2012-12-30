FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
The top films in the North American box office
#Market News
December 30, 2012 / 6:02 PM / 5 years ago

The top films in the North American box office

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Following are the top 10 movies at North
American box offices for the weekend starting Dec. 28, led by
"The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey," according to studio
estimates compiled by Reuters.
    
1  (1) The Hobbit: An Unexpected Jounrey...........$32.9 million
2  (*) Django Unchained............................$30.7 million
3  (*) Les Miserables..............................$28.0 million
4  (*) Parental Guidance...........................$14.8 million
5  (2) Jack Reacher................................$14.0 million
6  (3) This is 40..................................$13.2 million
7  (5) Lincoln.....................................$ 7.5 million
8  (6) The Guilt Trip..............................$ 6.7 million
9  (7) Monsters Inc................................$ 6.4 million
10 (4) Rise of the Guardians.......................$ 4.9 million
 
   NOTES: (*) = released on Dec. 25   
    
CUMULATIVE TOTALS: 
    
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey...............$222.7 million
Lincoln.........................................$132.0 million
Rise of the Guardians...........................$ 90.2 million 
Les Miserables..................................$ 67.5 million
Django Unchained................................$ 64.0 million
Jack Reacher....................................$ 44.7 million
This is 40......................................$ 37.1 million
Parental Guidance...............................$ 29.6 million
The Guilt Trip..................................$ 21.1 million
Monsters, Inc...................................$ 18.5 million  
          
    
   "The Hobbit" was released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time
Warner Inc. 
   "Lincoln" was produced by Dreamworks and released by Walt
Disney Co.  
    "Django Unchained" was distributed by Weinstein Co.
    Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc, released
"Jack Reacher," "The Guilt Trip" and the Dreamworks Animation
 production "Rise of the Guardians."
    "Parental Guidance" was distributed by 20th Century Fox, a
unit of News Corp.
    "This is 40" and "Les Miserables" was distributed by
Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.

