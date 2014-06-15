The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, June 15 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting June 13, led by "22 Jump Street," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) 22 Jump Street.........................$ 60.0 million 2 (*) How to Train Your Dragon 2.............$ 50.0 million 3 (2) Maleficent.............................$ 19.0 million 4 (3) Edge of Tomorrow.......................$ 16.2 million 5 (1) The Fault in Our Stars.................$ 15.7 million 6 (4) X Men: Days of Future Past.............$ 9.5 million 7 (6) Godzilla...............................$ 3.2 million 8 (5) A Million Ways to Die in the West......$ 3.1 million 9 (7) Neighbors..............................$ 2.5 million 10 (9) Chef...................................$ 2.3 million Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: X-Men: Days of Future Past....................$ 205.9 million Godzilla......................................$ 191.3 million Maleficent....................................$ 163.5 million Neighbors.....................................$ 143.1 million The Fault in Our Stars........................$ 81.7 million 22 Jump Street................................$ 60.0 million Edge of Tomorrow..............................$ 56.6 million How to Train Your Dragon 2....................$ 50.0 million A Million Ways to Die in the West.............$ 36.9 million Chef..........................................$ 14.1 million "22 Jump Street" was distributed Sony Corp. "How to Train Your Dragon 2," "The Fault in Our Stars" and "X-Men: Days of Future Past" were released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox. "Maleficent" was distributed by Walt Disney Co. "Edge of Tomorrow" and "Godzilla" were distributed by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc. "Neighbors" and "A Million Ways to Die in the West" were released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp . "Chef" was distributed by Open Road Films. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud)