The top films at the North American box office
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
June 15, 2014 / 4:51 PM / 3 years ago

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, June 15 - Following are the top 10
movies at North American box offices for the three days starting
June 13, led by "22 Jump Street,"  according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters.   
   
    
1  (*)  22 Jump Street.........................$  60.0 million
2  (*)  How to Train Your Dragon 2.............$  50.0 million  
     
3  (2)  Maleficent.............................$  19.0 million
4  (3)  Edge of Tomorrow.......................$  16.2 million
5  (1)  The Fault in Our Stars.................$  15.7 million
6  (4)  X Men: Days of Future Past.............$   9.5 million
7  (6)  Godzilla...............................$   3.2 million
8  (5)  A Million Ways to Die in the West......$   3.1 million
9  (7)  Neighbors..............................$   2.5 million
10 (9)  Chef...................................$   2.3 million

Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
X-Men: Days of Future Past....................$ 205.9  million
Godzilla......................................$ 191.3  million
Maleficent....................................$ 163.5  million
Neighbors.....................................$ 143.1  million
The Fault in Our Stars........................$  81.7  million
22 Jump Street................................$  60.0  million
Edge of Tomorrow..............................$  56.6  million
How to Train Your Dragon 2....................$  50.0  million
A Million Ways to Die in the West.............$  36.9  million
Chef..........................................$  14.1  million

"22 Jump Street" was distributed Sony Corp.
"How to Train Your Dragon 2," "The Fault in Our Stars" and
"X-Men: Days of Future Past" were released by 20th Century Fox,
a unit of 21st Century Fox.
"Maleficent" was distributed by Walt Disney Co.
"Edge of Tomorrow" and "Godzilla" were distributed by Warner
Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc.
"Neighbors" and "A Million Ways to Die in the West" were
released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp
.
"Chef" was distributed by Open Road Films.    
 

 (Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
