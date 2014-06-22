FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
The top films at the North American box office
June 22, 2014 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - Following are the
top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days
starting June 20, led by "Think Like A Man Too", according to
studio estimates compiled by Reuters.   
    
1  (*)  Think Like A Man Too...................$  30.0 million
2  (1)  22 Jump Street.........................$  29.0 million
3  (2)  How to Train Your Dragon 2.............$  25.3 million
4  (*)  Jersey Boys............................$  13.5 million  
 
5  (3)  Maleficent.............................$  13.0 million
6  (4)  Edge of Tomorrow.......................$  10.3 million
7  (5)  The Fault in Our Stars.................$   8.6 million
8  (6)  X Men: Days of Future Past.............$   6.2 million
9  (10) Chef...................................$   1.8 million
10 (7)  Godzilla...............................$   1.8 million


Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release


CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
X-Men: Days of Future Past....................$ 216.8  million
Godzilla......................................$ 194.9  million
Maleficent....................................$ 186.0  million
22 Jump Street................................$ 111.5  million
The Fault in Our Stars........................$  98.7  million
How to Train Your Dragon 2....................$  95.2  million
Edge of Tomorrow..............................$  74.5  million
Think Like a Man Too..........................$  30.0  million
Chef..........................................$  16.9  million
Jersey Boys...................................$  13.5  million  
         
    
    
"22 Jump Street" and "Think Like A Man Too" were distributed by
Sony Corp. 
"How to Train Your Dragon 2," "The Fault in Our Stars" and
"X-Men: Days of Future Past" were released by 20th Century Fox,
a unit of 21st Century Fox. 
"Maleficent" was distributed by Walt Disney Co. 
"Jersey Boys," "Edge of Tomorrow" and "Godzilla" were
distributed by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc >.
"Chef" was distributed by Open Road Films.
    

 (Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
