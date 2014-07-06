FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
The top films at the North American box office
July 6, 2014 / 5:21 PM / 3 years ago

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, July 6 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting July 4, led by “Transformer: Age of Extinction,” according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (1) Transformers: Age of Extinction .......$ 36.4 million 2 (*) Tammy..................................$ 21.2 million 3 (*) Deliver Us From Evil...................$ 9.5 million 4 (2) 22 Jump Street.........................$ 9.4 million 5 (3) How to Train Your Dragon 2 ............$ 8.8 million 6 (*) Earth to Echo..........................$ 8.3 million

7 (5) Maleficent.............................$ 6.1 million 8 (6) Jersey Boys............................$ 5.2 million 9 (4) Think Like a Man Too ..................$ 4.9 million 10 (7) Edge of Tomorrow.......................$ 3.6 million Last week’s rank in parentheses. (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Maleficent....................................$ 213.9 million Transformers: Age of Extinction...............$ 174.7 million 22 Jump Street................................$ 158.9 million How to Train Your Dragon 2....................$ 140.0 million Edge of Tomorrow..............................$ 90.9 million Think Like a Man Too..........................$ 57.2 million Jersey Boys...................................$ 36.7 million Tammy.........................................$ 32.9 million Deliver Us From Evil..........................$ 15.0 million Earth to Echo.................................$ 13.5 million “Transformers: Age of Extinction” was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. “Deliver Us From Evil,” “22 Jump Street” and “Think Like A Man Too” were distributed by Sony Corp. “How to Train Your Dragon 2” was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox. “Earth to Echo” was released by privately held Relativity Media. “Maleficent” was distributed by Walt Disney Co. “Tammy,” “Jersey Boys” and “Edge of Tomorrow” were distributed by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc.

Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by Marguerita Choy

