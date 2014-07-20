FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
The top films at the North American box office
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2014 / 4:40 PM / 3 years ago

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, July 20 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting July 18, led by “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (1) Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.........$ 36.0 million 2 (*) The Purge: Anarchy.....................$ 28.4 million 3 (*) Planes: Fire and Rescue................$ 18.0 million 4 (*) Sex Tape...............................$ 15.0 million 5 (2) Transformers: Age of Extinction .......$ 10.0 million 6 (3) Tammy..................................$ 7.6 million 7 (4) 22 Jump Street.........................$ 4.7 million 8 (5) How to Train Your Dragon 2 ............$ 3.8 million 9 (8) Maleficent.............................$ 3.3 million 10 (6) Earth to Echo..........................$ 3.3 million Last week’s rank in parentheses. (*) = new release. CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Maleficent....................................$ 228.4 million Transformers: Age of Extinction...............$ 227.2 million 22 Jump Street................................$ 180.5 million How to Train Your Dragon 2....................$ 160.7 million Dawn of the Planet of the Apes................$ 139.0 million Tammy.........................................$ 71.3 million Earth to Echo.................................$ 32.0 million The Purge: Anarchy............................$ 28.4 million Planes: Fire and Rescue.......................$ 18.0 million Sex Tape......................................$ 15.0 million “The Purge: Anarchy” was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. “Transformers: Age of Extinction” was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. “Sex Tape” and “22 Jump Street” were distributed by Sony Corp . “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” and “How to Train Your Dragon 2” were released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox . “Earth to Echo” was released by privately held Relativity Media. “Planes: Fire and Rescue” and “Maleficent” were distributed by Walt Disney Co. “Tammy” was distributed by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc.

Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.