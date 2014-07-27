FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
The top films at the North American box office
July 27, 2014

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, July 27 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting July 25, led by “Lucy” according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) Lucy...................................$ 44.0 million 2 (*) Hercules...............................$ 29.0 million 3 (1) Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.........$ 16.4 million 4 (2) The Purge: Anarchy.....................$ 9.9 million 5 (3) Planes: Fire and Rescue................$ 9.3 million 6 (4) Sex Tape...............................$ 6.0 million 7 (5) Transformers: Age of Extinction .......$ 4.6 million 8 (*) And So It Goes.........................$ 4.6 million 9 (6) Tammy..................................$ 3.4 million 10 (*) A Most Wanted Man......................$ 2.7 million Last week’s rank in parentheses. (*) = new release. CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Transformers: Age of Extinction...............$ 236.4 million Dawn of the Planet of the Apes................$ 172.1 million Tammy.........................................$ 78.1 million The Purge: Anarchy............................$ 51.3 million Lucy..........................................$ 44.0 million Planes: Fire and Rescue.......................$ 35.1 million Hercules......................................$ 29.0 million Sex Tape......................................$ 26.9 million And So It Goes................................$ 4.6 million A Most Wanted Man.............................$ 2.7 million “Lucy” and “The Purge: Anarchy” were distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. “Hercules” and “Transformers: Age of Extinction” were released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. “Sex Tape” was distributed by Sony Corp. “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox. “Planes, Fire and Rescue” was distributed by Walt Disney Co. . “Tammy” was distributed by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc. “And So It Goes” was released by privately held Clarius Entertainment. “A Most Wanted Man” was released by Roadside Attractions.

Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by Stephen Powell

