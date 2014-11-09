The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Nov. 7, led by “Big Hero 6,” according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) Big Hero 6.............................$ 56.2 million 2 (*) Interstellar...........................$ 50.0 million 3 (4) Gone Girl..............................$ 6.1 million 4 (1) Ouija..................................$ 6.0 million 5 (7) St. Vincent............................$ 5.7 million 6 (2) Nightcrawler...........................$ 5.5 million 7 (3) Fury...................................$ 5.5 million 8 (6) John Wick..............................$ 4.1 million 9 (8) Alexander............................. $ 3.5 million 10 (5) The Book of Life.......................$ 2.8 million

Last week’s rank in parentheses. (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS Gone Girl.....................................$ 145.4 million Fury..........................................$ 69.3 million Alexander.....................................$ 59.2 million Big Hero 6....................................$ 56.2 million Interstellar..................................$ 52.2 million The Book of Life..............................$ 45.2 million Ouija.........................................$ 43.5 million John Wick.....................................$ 34.7 million St. Vincent...................................$ 27.4 million Nightcrawler..................................$ 19.8 million “Big Hero 6” and “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good Very Bad Day” were released by Walt Disney Co. “Interstellar” was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. “Nightcrawler” was released by Open Road Films, a joint venture between Regal Entertainment Group and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. “Ouija” was released worldwide by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. “John Wick” was distributed by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp . “The Book of Life” and “Gone Girl” were released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox. “Fury” was distributed by Sony Corp’s movie studio. “St. Vincent” was released by the privately held Weinstein Company. (Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud)