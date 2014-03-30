Top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting March 28, led by “Noah,” according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) Noah...................................$ 44.0 million 2 (1) Divergent..............................$ 26.5 million 3 (2) Muppets Most Wanted....................$ 11.4 million 4 (3) Mr. Peabody & Sherman..................$ 9.5 million 5 (5) God’s Not Dead.........................$ 9.1 million 6 (7) The Grand Budapest Hotel...............$ 8.8 million 7 (*) Sabotage...............................$ 5.3 million 8 (6) Need for Speed.........................$ 4.3 million 9 (4) 300: Rise of an Empire.................$ 4.3 million 10 (8) Non-Stop...............................$ 4.1 million Last weekend’s rank in parentheses. (*) = new release. CUMULATIVE TOTALS: 300: Rise of an Empire........................$ 101.1 million Divergent.....................................$ 95.3 million Mr. Peabody & Sherman.........................$ 94.9 million Non-Stop......................................$ 85.2 million Noah..........................................$ 44.0 million Need for Speed................................$ 37.8 million Muppets Most Wanted...........................$ 33.2 million The Grand Budapest Hotel......................$ 24.5 million God’s Not Dead................................$ 22.0 million Sabotage......................................$ 5.3 million “Divergent” was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp . “Muppets Most Wanted” and “Need for Speed” were distributed by Walt Disney Co. “300: Rise of an Empire” were released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner. Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox, released “Mr. Peabody & Sherman”. “The Grand Budapest Hotel” was released by Fox Searchlight, a unit of Fox. Paramount, a unit of Viacom, released “Noah.” “Sabotage” was released by Open Road Films, a joint venture of AMC Entertainment and Regal Entertainment Group.