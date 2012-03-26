'Hunger Games' box office trimmed to $152.5 mln

LOS ANGELES, March 26 (Reuters) - “The Hunger Games” served up a slightly smaller meal at the box office than originally estimated.

Distributor Lions Gate Entertainment on Monday revised the film’s record-breaking weekend haul downward after final sales for the United States and Canada came in at $152.5 million.

A day earlier, Lions Gate estimated a total domestic take of $155 million from Friday through Sunday. Studios base their early estimates on actual Friday and Saturday sales and projections for Sunday before releasing actual figures on Monday.

Even with the revision, the post-apocalyptic action film remained in third place on the chart of all-time biggest film debuts, behind only last summer’s “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows -- Part 2” and 2008 Batman movie “The Dark Knight.”

“Hunger Games” also recorded the largest domestic opening ever for a film that was not a sequel. The movie is an action-filled survival drama based on the first of three best-selling young adult novels by Suzanne Collins.