'Avengers' flexes muscles with $200 mln in US, Canada
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
May 6, 2012 / 3:40 PM / 5 years ago

'Avengers' flexes muscles with $200 mln in US, Canada

Ronald Grover, Lisa Richwine

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, May 6 (Reuters) - “The Avengers,” proving that five super heroes are better than one, smashed into U.S. and Canadian theaters with a record $200.3 million in ticket sales over the weekend, distributor Walt Disney Co said on Sunday.

The worldwide total for “Avengers,” produced by Disney’s Marvel unit, reached $641.8 million since the movie opened in international markets on April 25.

“Avengers” unites Marvel comic book heroes Iron Man, Thor, The Hulk and others in a battle to save the planet.

