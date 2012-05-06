'Avengers' flexes muscles with $200 mln in US, Canada

LOS ANGELES, May 6 (Reuters) - “The Avengers,” proving that five super heroes are better than one, smashed into U.S. and Canadian theaters with a record $200.3 million in ticket sales over the weekend, distributor Walt Disney Co said on Sunday.

The worldwide total for “Avengers,” produced by Disney’s Marvel unit, reached $641.8 million since the movie opened in international markets on April 25.

“Avengers” unites Marvel comic book heroes Iron Man, Thor, The Hulk and others in a battle to save the planet.