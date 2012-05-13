FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Avengers' rings up $103 million in record weekend
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 13, 2012 / 3:50 PM / in 5 years

'Avengers' rings up $103 million in record weekend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, May 13 (Reuters) - Blockbuster action movie “The Avengers,” about a team of Marvel superheroes, dominated U.S. and Canadian box office charts for a second straight weekend ringing up a record $103.2 million, studio estimates released on Sunday showed.

“Avengers” became the first film in Hollywood history to top $100 million of ticket sales in its second weekend. A week ago, the movie from Walt Disney Co’s Marvel Studios crushed box office records with a $207.4 million opening.

In second place for the weekend, horror comedy “Dark Shadows” pulled in $28.8 million. Romantic comedy “Think Like a Man” finished in third place with ticket sales of $6.3 million.

Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc, released “Dark Shadows.” “Think Like a Man” was distributed by Sony Corp’s Sony Pictures studio.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.