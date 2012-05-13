'Avengers' rings up $103 million in record weekend

LOS ANGELES, May 13 (Reuters) - Blockbuster action movie “The Avengers,” about a team of Marvel superheroes, dominated U.S. and Canadian box office charts for a second straight weekend ringing up a record $103.2 million, studio estimates released on Sunday showed.

“Avengers” became the first film in Hollywood history to top $100 million of ticket sales in its second weekend. A week ago, the movie from Walt Disney Co’s Marvel Studios crushed box office records with a $207.4 million opening.

In second place for the weekend, horror comedy “Dark Shadows” pulled in $28.8 million. Romantic comedy “Think Like a Man” finished in third place with ticket sales of $6.3 million.

Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc, released “Dark Shadows.” “Think Like a Man” was distributed by Sony Corp’s Sony Pictures studio.