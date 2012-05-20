'Avengers' overpowers 'Battleship' at U.S., Canadian box office

LOS ANGELES, May 20 (Reuters) - Superhero movie “The Avengers” topped U.S. and Canadian box office charts for a third straight weekend with $55.1 million, sending action movie “Battleship” into second place and toppling comedy “The Dictator,” according to studio estimates on Sunday.

“Avengers,” from Walt Disney Co’s Marvel Studios, has amassed more than $457 million in domestic ticket sales since its debut earlier this month and another $723 million internationally for a worldwide total of $1.18 billion, according to Disney.

“Battleship,” which had high hopes of becoming a summer blockbuster in the U.S. and Canada, could muster only $25.3 million this weekend in the face of the “Avengers” juggernaut.

Sacha Baron Cohen’s satirical comedy “The Dictator,” which has been heavily promoted in advance of its debut, finished in third place for the weekend with $17.4 million. Since its debut last Wednesday, it has taken in a total of $24.5 million in domestic - U.S. and Canadian - ticket sales.

“Battleship” was launched by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. Viacom Inc’s Paramount Pictures distributed “The Dictator.”