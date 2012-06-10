FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Animated "Madagascar 3" cruises to box office win
June 10, 2012 / 4:35 PM / 5 years ago

Animated "Madagascar 3" cruises to box office win

Lisa Richwine, Andrea Burzynski

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, June 10 (Reuters) - Animated family movie “Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted” beat sci-fi thriller “Prometheus” to the top of weekend box office charts with $60.4 million in the United States and Canada, according to studio estimates released on Sunday.

“Prometheus”, an effects-filled film from “Alien” director Ridley Scott about a team of explorers who discover a clue to the origins of mankind, pulled in $50 million to finish second.

In third place was action-filled “Snow White and the Huntsman”, which sold more than $23 million of tickets, bringing its U.S. and Canadian box office total to nearly $98.5 million since its debut last weekend.

Viacom Inc’s Paramount Pictures released “Madagascar 3”. News Corp unit 20th Century Fox distributed “Prometheus”. “Snow White” was released by Universal Studios, a unit of Comcast Corp.

