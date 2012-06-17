FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Madagascar 3' tops box offices for second week
#Market News
June 17, 2012 / 4:11 PM / in 5 years

'Madagascar 3' tops box offices for second week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, June 17 (Reuters) - Animated family film “Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted” held the No. 1 spot on U.S. and Canadian box office charts for a second straight weekend with $35.5 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates on Sunday.

The third movie in the “Madagascar” franchise about the adventures of escaped zoo animals has rung up nearly $120.5 million at domestic box offices since its debut last week, distributor Paramount Pictures said.

Director Ridley Scott’s sci-fi thriller “Prometheus,” the story of a team of explorers who discover a clue to the origins of mankind, pulled in $20.2 million to finish second. Its total ticket sales after two weekends is now roughly $89 million.

New 1980s musical “Rock of Ages,” starring an ensemble cast that includes Tom Cruise and Alec Baldwin, will finish the weekend at third - the highest debut among new films this past weekend - with $15.1 million. Final figures will be released by Hollywood’s major studios on Monday.

Viacom Inc’s Paramount Pictures distributed “Madagascar 3,” which was produced by Dreamworks Animation . News Corp unit 20th Century Fox distributed “Prometheus.” Time Warner Inc’s Warner Bros. released “Rock of Ages.”

