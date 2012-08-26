FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Expendables 2' scores second box office win
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 26, 2012 / 4:15 PM / in 5 years

'Expendables 2' scores second box office win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Action movie “Expendables 2” dominated U.S. and Canadian box offices for a second time, beating a weak slate of new films during a slow late-summer weekend.

The film starring Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger and other 1980s tough guys took in $13.5 million, distributor Lions Gate Entertainment said on Sunday. The movie’s two-week domestic total reached $52.3 million.

Another action sequel, “The Bourne Legacy,” landed in the No. 2 spot with $9.3 million from Friday through Sunday. The movie stars Jeremy Renner in a reboot of a spy franchise that previously featured Matt Damon.

In third place, stop-motion family film “ParaNorman” pulled in $8.5 million. The film tells the story of a boy who helps save his town from a zombie invasion.

Universal Studios, a unit of Comcast Corp, released “Bourne Legacy,” and the studio’s Focus Features distributed “ParaNorman.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.