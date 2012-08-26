UPDATE 1-'Expendables 2' punches up second box office win

By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud

LOS ANGELES, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Action movie “Expendables 2” kept the No. 1 spot at U.S. and Canadian box offices for a second week as two new films provided light competition during a slow movie-going weekend.

“Expendables 2” won the weekly race with $13.5 million in ticket sales from Friday through Sunday, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. The film, starring Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger and other 1980s tough guys, has pulled in $52.3 million during two weekends in theaters.

With Hollywood’s big summer season winding down, studios did not release any superhero stories, sequels or big-budget blockbusters. New thriller “Premium Rush” finished seventh, taking in $6.3 million, while comedy “Hit & Run” debuted in the number-10 slot.

Another action sequel, “The Bourne Legacy,” landed in the No. 2 spot with $9.3 million at North American (U.S. and Canadian) theaters during its third weekend. The movie stars Jeremy Renner in a reboot of a spy franchise that previously featured Matt Damon.

In third place, stop-motion family film “ParaNorman” pulled in $8.6 million. The movie, released a week ago, tells the story of a boy who helps save his town from a zombie invasion.

Anti-Obama documentary “2016: Obama’s America” made a strong showing in the No. 8 spot with domestic sales of $6.2 million. The movie made a limited debut in July but expanded to more than 1,000 theaters this weekend, just ahead of the Republican National Convention to nominate Mitt Romney as Obama’s challenger in the presidential race.

“Premium Rush” starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt earned $6.3 million. In the movie, Gordon-Levitt plays a bike messenger being chased through New York City by a cop who wants an envelope he’s carrying.

In fourth place, comedy “The Campaign” starring Will Farrell and Zach Galifianakis as opposing politicians grossed $7.4 million during its third weekend. Megahit “The Dark Knight Rises” took fifth with $7.2 million, bringing its total to $422.2 million since its July release.

“We had great holds on both ‘The Campaign’ and ‘The Dark Knight Rises,'” said Jeff Goldstein, executive vice president of theatrical distribution for Warner Bros. “Campaign” dropped 43 percent from a week earlier, while “Dark Knight Rises” fell just 35 percent.

Low-budget “Hit & Run,” produced for just $1.3 million, earned $4.7 million over the weekend. The movie tells the story of a man who risks his identity in the witness protection program when he drives his fiance to Los Angeles. Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell star.

Lions Gate Entertainment released “Expendables 2.” Universal Studios, a unit of Comcast Corp, released “Bourne Legacy,” and the studio’s Focus Features distributed “ParaNorman.” Privately held Rocky Mountain Pictures released “2016: Obama’s America.”

“Premium Rush” was released by Sony Corp’s movie studio. Open Road Films, a joint venture between theater owners Regal Entertainment Group and privately held AMC Entertainment Inc, distributed “Hit & Run.”