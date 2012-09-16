FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Resident Evil: Retribution' swims past 'Finding Nemo'
September 16, 2012 / 5:20 PM / in 5 years

'Resident Evil: Retribution' swims past 'Finding Nemo'

Lisa Richwine, Andrea Burzynski

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Horror sequel “Resident Evil: Retribution” grabbed the top spot at the U.S. and Canadian box office over the weekend, studio estimates released on Sunday showed.

The fifth movie in the zombie franchise based on the survival horror videogame features Milla Jovovich teaming up with a resistance movement to fight the undead. The film brought in $21.1 million.

A 3D version of Walt Disney Co cartoon “Finding Nemo” took the No. 2 spot in the U.S. and Canadian box-office charts at the weekend with $17.5 million, Disney said.

Third place belonged to demon thriller “The Possession,” which posted sales of $5.8 million. The movie led the charts for the previous two weekends.

Sony Corp’s movie studio released “Resident Evil.” Lions Gate Entertainment distributed “The Possession.”

