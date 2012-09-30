FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monsters rule box office in 'Hotel Transylvania'
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 30, 2012 / 4:05 PM / 5 years ago

Monsters rule box office in 'Hotel Transylvania'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Sept 30 (Reuters) - “Hotel Transylvania,” a family film about a luxury resort for monsters, scared off competitors at the weekend box office with a chart-topping $43 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales, setting a record for the biggest September opening ever.

The 3D-animated “Hotel Transylvania” features the voices of Adam Sandler and Selena Gomez in a story set at a hotel run by Dracula. As Frankenstein, the Invisible Man and other monsters gather for a party, a human boy stumbles on the resort and falls in love with Dracula’s daughter.

In second place, new science fiction movie “Looper” took in $21.2 million from Friday through Sunday, according to studio estimates. Last weekend’s winner, police drama “End of Watch,” landed in third place with $8 million.

Sony Corp’s movie studio released “Hotel Transylvania” and “Looper.” “End of Watch” was distributed by Open Road Films, a joint venture between theater chains AMC Entertainment and Regal Entertainment Group.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.