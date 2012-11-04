FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Wreck-It Ralph' crushes box office competitors
November 4, 2012 / 5:10 PM / in 5 years

'Wreck-It Ralph' crushes box office competitors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Nov 4 (Reuters) - “Wreck-It Ralph,” Disney’s animated film about a video game character who destroys everything in his path, made history on Sunday after grossing $49.1 million in ticket sales to lead the weekend box office, the highest-grossing opening weekend in Disney animation history.

The tally for ”Wreck-It-Ralph, which featured the voices of John C. Reilly and Jane Lynch, hammered the Denzel Washington film “Flight,” which generated ticket sales of $25 million at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to studio estimates.

The critically acclaimed Iran hostage thriller “Argo,” last week’s box office leader, was third, generating $10.2 million in sales. Directed by and starring Ben Affleck, “Argo” has totaled $75.9 million in its three weeks in movie theaters.

Walt Disney Co released “Wreck-It Ralph.” “Flight” was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc . Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc , distributed “Argo.”

