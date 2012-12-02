FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Twilight' shines in third box office win over Bond
December 2, 2012 / 5:20 PM / in 5 years

'Twilight' shines in third box office win over Bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The “Twilight” teen vampire movie shined again at U.S. and Canadian box offices, earning $17.4 million and its third consecutive No. 1 ranking as James Bond held strong and Brad Pitt’s new movie struggled.

“Twilight” finale “Breaking Dawn - Part 2” finished just ahead of “Skyfall,” the 23rd film in the Bond franchise about British superspy 007. “Skyfall” rang up sales of $17 million domestically from Friday through Sunday.

“Breaking Dawn - Part 2” has pulled in $254.6 million since its release while “Skyfall” has grossed $246 million, putting both among the top films of the year.

Steven Spielberg’s historical drama “Lincoln” starring Daniel Day-Lewis took third place for the weekend with $13.5 million. Brad Pitt’s new movie, small-budget gangster film “Killing Them Softly,” grossed $7 million and landed in seventh place.

