"The Hobbit" trumps star-packed "Les Miserables"
#Market News
December 30, 2012 / 5:50 PM / in 5 years

"The Hobbit" trumps star-packed "Les Miserables"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The dwarfs and elves of “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” prevailed at the North American box office again over the weekend, as its $32.9 million in ticket sales topped both the star-packed musical “Les Miserables” and the western “Django Unchained.”

Despite surging past “The Hobbit” on Christmas day with an $18.1 million opening, “Les Miz” managed only third place in U.S. and Canadian sales with $28 million as Christmas shoppers returned from the malls to boost Hollywood’s box office, according to studio estimates.

“The Hobbit,” in its third week of release, has now grossed $222.7 million domestically, Warner Bros said.

Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained,” a western starring Jamie Fox as a slave turned bounty hunter, took second with an impressive $30.7 million.

Tom Cruise’s crime drama “Jack Reacher,” a film that features author Lee Child’s former military investigator solving a fatal sniper attack, landed in fifth with $14 million, outpaced by “Parental Guidance,” the Billy Crystal-Bette Midler as grandparents comedy, which took in $14.8 million to nab the fourth spot.

