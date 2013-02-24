FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 24, 2013 / 5:30 PM / in 5 years

Comedy 'Identity Thief' back on top of North American box office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The comedy “Identity Thief” snatched back the weekend box office title in the United States and Canada, narrowly beating the new action movie “Snitch.”

“Identity Thief,” which stars Melissa McCarthy, grabbed $14 million in ticket sales from Friday through Sunday, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

“Snitch,” which features Dwayne Johnson as a father trying to clear his wrongly accused son, finished close behind with $13 million. The animated offering, “Escape From Planet Earth,” took in $11 million to finish third in its second week in theaters.

The win was the second for “Identity Thief,” which led the charts when it debuted on Feb. 8 and finished in second place a week ago.

“Identity Thief” was released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. “Snitch” was distributed by Summit Entertainment, a unit of Lions Gate Entertainment. The Weinstein Company distributed “Escape From Planet Earth.”

