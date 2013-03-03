'Jack the Giant Slayer' tops weekend box office

March 3 (Reuters) - Action movie “Jack the Giant Slayer” climbed to the top of movie box office charts, grabbing an estimated $28 million in weekend ticket sales at U.S. and Canadian theaters.

The $189 million production is a modern, special effects-filled version of the classic “Jack and the Beanstalk” fairy tale. It stars Nicholas Hoult as a young farmer who ventures into the land of the giants to save a kidnapped princess.

“Jack” finished ahead of “Identity Thief,” which placed second with $9.7 million, and adult comedy “21 and Over,” which sold $9 million worth of tickets from Friday through Sunday to capture third place.

Horror sequel “The Last Exorcism Part II” took the No. 4 slot with $8 million.

Time Warner Inc’s Warner Bros. released “Jack the Giant Slayer.” Privately held Relativity Media distributed “21 And Over.” CBS Films, the movie division of CBS Corp, released “The Last Exorcism.”