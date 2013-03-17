FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Disney's 'Oz' keeps magic spell on movie box office
March 17, 2013 / 3:56 PM / in 5 years

Disney's 'Oz' keeps magic spell on movie box office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co’s “Oz the Great and Powerful” reigned over movie box offices in its second weekend, following up its strong debut a week earlier with $42.2 million at U.S. and Canadian theaters.

The “Wizard of Oz” prequel starring James Franco beat newcomer “The Call,” a thriller about a 911 operator trying to save a kidnapped girl. The movie starring Halle Berry earned $17.1 million from Friday through Sunday, according to studio estimates.

“The Incredible Burt Wonderstone,” a comedy featuring Steve Carrell and Jim Carrey as dueling Las Vegas magicians, finished the weekend in third place. It conjured up $10.3 million.

Sony Corp’s movie studio released “The Call.” “The Incredible Burt Wonderstone” was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc.

