FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cave-dwelling 'Croods' settle at top of US movie box office
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 24, 2013 / 4:10 PM / 5 years ago

Cave-dwelling 'Croods' settle at top of US movie box office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, March 24 (Reuters) - Animated movie “The Croods,” the story of a prehistoric family seeking a new home, debuted at the top of box office charts with $44.7 million in weekend ticket sales in the United States and Canada.

The 3D family film from “Shrek” and “Madagascar” creator Dreamworks Animation dethroned two-time champion “Oz the Great and Powerful,” which slipped to third place. The Walt Disney Co prequel to “The Wizard of Oz” earned $22 million during its third weekend, according to studio estimates released on Sunday.

In between the two family films, thriller “Olympus Has Fallen” about a White House under terrorist attack took in $30.5 million from Friday through Sunday.

“The Croods” was produced by Dreamworks Animation and distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp. “Olympus Has Fallen” was released by privately held FilmDistrict.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.