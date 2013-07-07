'Despicable' minions upset Depp's 'Lone Ranger' at box office

July 7 (Reuters) - The yellow minions of “Despicable Me 2” upstaged Johnny Depp in the big-budget Western “The Lone Ranger” to win the weekend box office race in the United States and Canada, according to studio estimates on Sunday.

The animated “Despicable Me 2,” featuring the voice of Steve Carell, hauled in an estimated $82.5 million domestically from Friday through Sunday. The movie from Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures added another $60 million from Tuesday night through Thursday’s U.S. Independence Day holiday, for a total of $142 million.

Walt Disney Co’s “Lone Ranger,” starring Depp as Tonto in a reboot of the classic radio and TV series, earned $29.4 million from Friday through Sunday, for a total of $48.9 million including Tuesday through Thursday sales.

In third place for the weekend, the female cop comedy “The Heat” from the 20th Century Fox studio pulled in $25 million at domestic theaters from Friday through Sunday.