FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Despicable' minions upset Depp's 'Lone Ranger' at box office
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 7, 2013 / 4:06 PM / in 4 years

'Despicable' minions upset Depp's 'Lone Ranger' at box office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - The yellow minions of “Despicable Me 2” upstaged Johnny Depp in the big-budget Western “The Lone Ranger” to win the weekend box office race in the United States and Canada, according to studio estimates on Sunday.

The animated “Despicable Me 2,” featuring the voice of Steve Carell, hauled in an estimated $82.5 million domestically from Friday through Sunday. The movie from Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures added another $60 million from Tuesday night through Thursday’s U.S. Independence Day holiday, for a total of $142 million.

Walt Disney Co’s “Lone Ranger,” starring Depp as Tonto in a reboot of the classic radio and TV series, earned $29.4 million from Friday through Sunday, for a total of $48.9 million including Tuesday through Thursday sales.

In third place for the weekend, the female cop comedy “The Heat” from the 20th Century Fox studio pulled in $25 million at domestic theaters from Friday through Sunday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.