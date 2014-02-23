FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Lego Movie' builds on box-office perch with $31.5 mln weekend take
February 23, 2014 / 5:15 PM / 4 years ago

'Lego Movie' builds on box-office perch with $31.5 mln weekend take

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Feb 23 (Reuters) - “The Lego Movie,” an animated film that depicts a world based on the colorful toy blocks, collected $31.5 million to lead U.S. and Canadian box office charts for a third consecutive weekend.

The new Kevin Costner spy thriller “3 Days to Kill” was a distant second after pulling in $12.3 million for the period from Friday to Sunday, according to studio estimates.

The big-budget Roman-era disaster movie “Pompeii” generated ticket sales of $10 million in its first week in theaters to claim the No. 3 spot. (Reporting By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; Editing by Amanda Kwan)

