Liam Neeson thriller 'Non-Stop' lifts off to lead box office
March 2, 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - “Non-Stop,” a thriller starring Liam Neeson as a U.S. air marshal trying to stop a string of murders on an international flight, collected $30 million in ticket sales to soar past this week’s other new film, “Son of God,” into the lead of the domestic box office.

“Son of God,” based on “The Bible” television mini-series produced by “Survivor” producer Mark Burnett and his wife, Roma Downey, was second with $26.5 million in sales.

“The Lego Movie,” which led the box office for three consecutive weeks, was third in ticket sales at U.S. and Canadian theaters with $21 million, according to studio estimates. (Reporting by Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; Editing by Paul Simao)

