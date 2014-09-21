FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Maze Runner' speeds past Neeson's 'Tombstones' at box office
September 21, 2014 / 4:46 PM / 3 years ago

'Maze Runner' speeds past Neeson's 'Tombstones' at box office

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Dystopian young adult movie “The Maze Runner” won the weekend box office race in the United States and Canada, collecting $32.5 million in ticket sales to outpace the Liam Neeson action flick “A Walk Among the Tombstones.”

Neeson’s film earned $13.1 million from Friday through Sunday and finished in second place, according to estimates from tracking firm Rentrak. The comedy “This is Where I Leave You” landed in the No. 3 slot with takings of $11.9 million.

“Maze Runner” stars MTV “Teen Wolf” heartthrob and former teen YouTube star Dylan O‘Brien as one of a group of boys living in an isolated paradise where they are trapped by a giant moving concrete maze. The movie is based on the first novel in a young adult series written by James Dashner.

In “Walk Among the Tombstones,” Neeson plays a private investigator hired by a drug kingpin to find out who murdered his wife. “This is Where I Leave You” features Tina Fey and Jason Bateman in the story of four grown siblings forced to live together for a week after their father dies.

“The Maze Runner” was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox. “Walk Among the Tombstones” was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp , in the United States and by Entertainment One Group in Canada. “This is Where I Leave You” was released by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Andrea Burzynski; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
