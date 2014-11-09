FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Big Hero 6' wins battle with 'Interstellar' to lead U.S. box office
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2014 / 5:10 PM / 3 years ago

'Big Hero 6' wins battle with 'Interstellar' to lead U.S. box office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - “Big Hero 6,” Walt Disney Co’s animated superhero film featuring a flying robot, clocked $56.2 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales to lead the box office this weekend, outdoing director Christopher Nolan’s space adventure “Interstellar”.

“Interstellar,” starring Matthew McConaughey, opened on Wednesday and recorded $50 million over the three days from Friday through Sunday, and $52.2 million over its five-day run.

“Gone Girl,” director David Fincher’s hit starring Ben Affleck as a husband accused of murdering his wife, was third with $6.1 million in ticket sales, according to estimates from tracking firm Rentrak.

It has taken in more than $145 million since opening on Oct. 3.

“Interstellar,” was distributed by Paramount, a unit of Viacom. Twentieth Century Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox, released “Gone Girl”. (Reporting By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.