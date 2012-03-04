FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dr. Seuss story 'The Lorax' wins box office
March 4, 2012 / 4:50 PM / 6 years ago

Dr. Seuss story 'The Lorax' wins box office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, March 4 (Reuters) - The animated movie version of Dr. Seuss story “The Lorax” climbed to the top of weekend box office charts with a stronger-than-expected $70.7 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales, studio estimates released on Sunday showed.

“The Lorax” topped second-place film “Project X,” a new comedy that brought in $20.8 million at domestic theaters from Friday through Sunday. “Act of Valor,” a military drama in its second weekend in theaters, took third place with $13.7 million.

Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp, released “The Lorax.” “Project X” was distributed by Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros, and “Act of Valor” was released by privately held Relativity Media.

