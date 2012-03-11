FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Lorax' beats Disney's 'Carter' at box office
March 11, 2012 / 4:20 PM / 6 years ago

'Lorax' beats Disney's 'Carter' at box office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, March 11 (Reuters) - Dr. Seuss movie “The Lorax” won the box office race for the second straight weekend, beating Walt Disney Co’s expensive 3D space adventure “John Carter.”

“The Lorax” pulled in $39.1 million at U.S. and Canadian theaters from Friday through Sunday, studio estimates released on Sunday showed. “John Carter,” which cost about $250 million to produce, brought in $30.6 million domestically.

Comedy “Project X” took third place honors with $11.6 million during its second weekend in theaters.

Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures released “The Lorax” and “Project X” was distributed by Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros.

